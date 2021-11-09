A decision not to allow new digital display signs to be put up in a bus station has been described as “puzzling” by Lichfield Civic Society.

A mock-up of one of the proposed digital displays

The proposals for the new signage on the Birmingham Road site were rejected by planning chiefs last month.

Roger Hockney, president of Lichfield Civic Society, said the refusal was a questionable one.

“The decision was delegated, made by officers and was not called in by any member of the council for determination by the planning committee. “Given the council’s desire to promote greater use of public transport and foster tourism, this is a puzzling decision. “If the siting of the indicators was thought to be inappropriate, then surely the district council should have investigated alternatives with the county council rather than issue a refusal which could potentially lead to an appeal.” Roger Hockney, Lichfield Civic Society

Bus operators had previously spoken of the need for such displays to enhance the provision for travellers and encourage more people to use public transport.

But planning officers said the signs would not be appropriate given nearby heritage assets.

A report from the council’s conservation team as part of the planning process said:

“Internally illuminated advertisements, of a much smaller nature are not supported elsewhere within the conservation area – there is no reason why this should not apply to this location. “It is correct that this area has been highlighted as an area for improvement within the conservation area, however, there is no evidence to show how these will improve this area. “We should be seeking to improve this area, not further harm it.” Planning comments from Lichfield District Council’s conservation team



Full details of the proposals and the refusal report are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.