A Lichfield business has created a window display to pay tribute to members of the Armed Forces ahead of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Part of the window display

FM & J Wait Funeral Directors, on Bird Street, has added poppy wreaths, military uniforms and flags to create the tribute.

Scott Mills, the company’s funeral manager, said:

“I feel moved every time we place our Remembrance Day display in our window and see the reaction of all the passers-by.

“It still really strikes a deep chord with many people.”

Scott Mills

