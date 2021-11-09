A Lichfield business has created a window display to pay tribute to members of the Armed Forces ahead of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.
FM & J Wait Funeral Directors, on Bird Street, has added poppy wreaths, military uniforms and flags to create the tribute.
Scott Mills, the company’s funeral manager, said:
“I feel moved every time we place our Remembrance Day display in our window and see the reaction of all the passers-by.
“It still really strikes a deep chord with many people.”Scott Mills