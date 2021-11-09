Lichfield Cathedral has been given an award for its work to consider and mitigate its environmental impact.

Lichfield Cathedral

The Eco Church Bronze Award comes as the world’s focus on the green agenda takes centre stage during the COP26 summit.

The awards scheme is for churches in England and Wales to recognise efforts to care for their buildings and land, as well as engaging with the local community and global campaigns.

Canon David Primrose, who has spearheaded Lichfield Cathedral’s application for the award, said:

“We discovered there were many areas where we were already following good practice. “It’s been really easy to see how everyone has a contribution to make. As well as recognising where we’ve qualified for bronze, it has also enabled us to identify many areas for potential improvement. “We’ve now assigned responsibility to four teams, each focusing on different themes, so we can make progress towards silver. “All these activities are helping us to reduce our carbon footprint and to play our part in helping those whose lives are affected most by climate change.” Canon David Primrose

The Dean of Lichfield, the Very Revd Adrian Dorber said it was important the environmental agenda remained high on the priority list.