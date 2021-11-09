A Lichfield rally driver is celebrating success in an event he says has always been a dream to win.

Paul Dyas and Martyn Taylor in their 1965 Volvo Amazon. Picture: Will Broadhead

Paul Dyas and navigator Martyn Taylor came out on top in the Hero-Era RAC Rally of the Tests race in their vintage Volvo Amazon.

The three and a half day event saw drivers take on the challenge of forests, narrow lanes and a variety of surfaces.

But it was Dyas and Taylor who took the honours in the race, which travelled from Leeds to Scotland.

“It has been a dream to win this one since watching the RAC Rally come through Sutton Park in Birmingham – that’s what got me going in motorsport and to win this now is the pinnacle. “Martyn has done a brilliant job in the navigator’s seat.” Paul Dyas

More details on the Hero-Era historic rallying events are available online.