A Lichfield rally driver is celebrating success in an event he says has always been a dream to win.
Paul Dyas and navigator Martyn Taylor came out on top in the Hero-Era RAC Rally of the Tests race in their vintage Volvo Amazon.
The three and a half day event saw drivers take on the challenge of forests, narrow lanes and a variety of surfaces.
But it was Dyas and Taylor who took the honours in the race, which travelled from Leeds to Scotland.
“It has been a dream to win this one since watching the RAC Rally come through Sutton Park in Birmingham – that’s what got me going in motorsport and to win this now is the pinnacle.
“Martyn has done a brilliant job in the navigator’s seat.”Paul Dyas
More details on the Hero-Era historic rallying events are available online.