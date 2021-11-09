New residential parking is set to be created if two blocks of garages are demolished in Lichfield.

The garages at Smithfield Rise. Picture: Google Streetview

Housing association Bromford has submitted a planning application for sites at Smithfield Rise and Wissage Court.

If approved it would see a total of 12 garages removed across the two locations.

“There is large demand in the area for additional parking – the garages are in low demand and are falling into disrepair and would require significant investment to refurbish.” Bromford planning application

Full details of the proposals for Smithfield Rise are here, with the Wissage Court application available here.