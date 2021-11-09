Councillors have pledged their commitment to residents across Lichfield and Burntwood at a civic service.
Lichfield District Council’s chair, Cllr Barry Gwilt, led the Act of Commitment at Lichfield Cathedral on 7th November.
He invited councillors to acknowledge their responsibility to the community and pledge their commitment to the service of local people.
“I would like to thank Lichfield Cathedral for a lovely service.
“I was honoured to lead my fellow councillors in the Act of Commitment, confirming our pledge to serve the people of Lichfield district.”Cllr Barry Gwilt, Lichfield District Council