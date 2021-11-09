Councillors have pledged their commitment to residents across Lichfield and Burntwood at a civic service.

Cllr Barry Gwilt at the service in Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Fraser Hinch Video Productions

Lichfield District Council’s chair, Cllr Barry Gwilt, led the Act of Commitment at Lichfield Cathedral on 7th November.

He invited councillors to acknowledge their responsibility to the community and pledge their commitment to the service of local people.

“I would like to thank Lichfield Cathedral for a lovely service.