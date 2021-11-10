A Lichfield pub has proven that its toilets are far from bog-standard after being praised in the Loo of the Year Awards.

The Acorn Inn

The Acorn Inn, on Tamworth Street, has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors from the scheme.

Judges made unannounced visits to thousands of loos across the country, with rankings applied to each one as either silver, gold, platinum or diamond – unacceptable toilets are given no grading at all.

Sharon Owen, manager of The Acorn Inn, said:

“We are delighted with the award. “Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.” Sharon Owen, The Acorn Inn

Criteria such as decor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility and handwashing facilities are used by the judges.

Loo of the Year Awards managing director Becky Wall said: