A councillor has called for a cautious approach to installing electric vehicle charging points in Lichfield.
The issue was discussed by members of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet as part of a debate around a new car parking strategy for the city.
The document outlines plans for increased electric vehicle charging points as part of long-term city centre development proposals.
But Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health, said the council should not rush into the installation of such facilities.
“Every time this comes up we are told we must have more.
“I approve of not rushing in – let’s see what the demand is and how it works out rather than just putting them in for the sake of having them in and then saying we’ve got them.
“Let’s be careful in how we proceed so we do it at the right time in the right way, because phone charging was a right mess for ages in the early days.”Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council
But other members of the cabinet said the council could not afford to drag its heels on the introduction of more provision for electric vehicles.
Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance, said:
“If we are identifying demand through survey then that will always lag behind the demand that’s driven by the environmental situation and the planned petrol and diesel phase out by 2030.
“To increase the points in our car parks is positive, but I would encourage planning for a far wider installation.”Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, also said holding back would see the local authority left behind.
“I do differ in opinion with Cllr Lax on the electric vehicle charging points.
“If we’re not careful in bringing that forward that we could fall back behind the curve rather than be ahead of it.
“Demand will only be greater in future so I would urge that we don’t drag our heels and just wait and see.”Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council
“We’ve got to get it right”
The meeting also heard calls from Cllr Lax for consultation with other areas where electric vehicle charging points have been installed.
“We’ve got to get it right in terms of linking use of electric vehicle charging to charging for parking.
“People were going into Birmingham when it started and sitting in the charging points as a cheap form of parking.
“After I approached a chap he told me he’d driven in to plug in for free parking all night in Birmingham.
“It’s not just a case of putting them in, it’s quite a complex thing and we’ve got to get it right.
“Let’s look at how other cities have done it and what really works and is effective rather than just put them in to boast that we’ve got loads there.”
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said he was keen to ensure the city had the correct infrastructure to serve the needs of drivers of electric cars in future.
“We have committed to keeping up with demand with electric vehicle charging points.
“There are a number of technologies and what we don’t want to to do is spend a fortune on the wrong infrastructure that’s immediately outdated because we’ve backed the wrong horse.
“We’ll absolutely use best practice from elsewhere.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Let’s put it simply: people are buying more electric cars than ever before (fact.) If these owners want to visit Lichfield from further afield and need to plug in for their return leg and the facility doesn’t exist here, they’ll go somewhere else for the day. That’ll negatively affect businesses in Lichfield who rely on visiting trade.
Stop dragging your heels – electric cars are only going to get more popular as we get closer to 2030. Do something about it now.
This is an absurd position to take. One of the reasons people give for not changing to an electric vehicle is the lack of infrastructure. Once the charging points are available, demand will increase.
The council declared a climate emergency and yet Cllr Lax urges caution because phone charging was “right mess for ages in the early days” and some bloke she once met parked for free whilst charging his car? It would be laughable if the threat posed by climate change wasn’t so real and urgent. Following on the heels of the debacle regarding the installation of electronic displays in the bus station this shows just how abjectly the council are failing in their commitment to take meaningful action on climate change.
No more “Blah, blah, blah”. The council needs to get its act together. There is no more time to waste sitting on the fence making excuses for not tackling what is now a climate emergency. The younger generation cannot afford the luxury of “wait and see”. If you can’t step up to mark on this crisis, then you need to step down and let someone more competent do the job.
Anecdotal reasons and a lack of standards with phone charging (?!) are not a valid reason to delay. Innovate for the city; don’t hesitate because you want some other city to tell you how to plan effectively.
There’s already plenty of free overnight parking in Lichfield, so I don’t think that should be a concern. An all-electric car park opposite the train station would create demand. There’s no need to wait for evidence that the demand is there first. If the facility is abused by people using it in a way that was not intended, appropriate parking charges could be introduced to discourage such behaviour (I don’t mean fines, except for non-electric vehicles, just sensible charges). Lichfield should be leading the way, not sitting at the back waiting to see how others are doing things.
I had a home charger installed for my EV; but I did get a lock to stop random strangers driving up to use it while I’m out. Otherwise, the transition to electric’s been brilliant and really easy to manage.
But the real issue isn’t people like myself who have their own off-street parking, and somewhere to install a home charger – it’s people who live in houses or flats who have to park on the street, or don’t have a designated parking space, or somewhere to install their own charger. They’ll need improved public or shared infrastructure to manage the transition by 2030; which is less than 10 years away, last time I checked.
Why is our Council so pathetic? What’s happened to this place? We need more sensible people to step forward as a candidate at the next election. Get these incompentents whose only plan for this city is to build houses everywhere out!
I don’t know, electric vehicle charging, digital bus signs…some of the out of touch Cllrs must be terrified of the technology…
I would recommend Cllr Pullen looks at Birmingham or TfL as models of charging roll outs.
It would also be an excellent idea to install charging points near to the massive housing developments and encourage builders to incorporate them into plans. Give it a decade, they will be basic utilities people will look for, like broadband quickly became.
Ask Sheffield Councillors who are much more up to date. There residents with electric cars can apply for a permit for free parking. How innovative!
The council needs to act now! You need to install chargers that are contactless payment (not an app – because all us EV drivers have too many different apps already – very inconvenient). It could even be FREE!!! Why not engage with companies such Osprey or Instavolt. They install for free and handle all the payments etc.
I’m starting to question if these Cllr can even manage to get themselves dressed ! how inept and clearly uncapable do you need to be as a Cllr in Lichfield. At least once a week do we have reported to us another ridiculous statement or comment from outdated and out of touch Cllr’s dithering around issues that they don’t understand to comprehend… its really not that difficult. I promise its not !
We must vote and remove these people, I’m sure they are all decent people and no doubt well intentioned but just sadly lacking in the all right abilities to move Lichfield forward in a way that works for residents/businesses/visitors etc
Lax by name, Lax by nature! Get with the times! The evidence for demand is already there, and the many benefits that come with having accessible charging points must be attractive for the district!
As a local who can charge at home, I personally will get no benefits from chargers in the city, however, what about business travellers and tourists to the area, what about Lichfield residents who cannot have chargers installed at home…
Lichfield is an embarrassment when it comes to it’s green credentials and encouraging commerce into the city, let alone not supporting its residents.
We have no rapid chargers in the city and no plan to support the governments strategy to stop selling combustion engine vehicles by 2030.
Birmingham City Council announced 3000 public electric vehicle chargers yesterday in support of the government strategy and its clean air zone, it’s time for our local councillors to pull their fingers out in the same way.
https://j99news.com/2021/11/10/the-birmingham-city-council-cabinet-adopts-a-12-year-strategy-for-electric-cars/
Every time I read this article I get more frustrated
“Let’s see what the demand is” – Every new vehicle sold in 2030 will be electric. As it stands new vehicle registrations in 2020 was 10%, demand is currently standing at 40%. Plug in vehicle sales are increasing by 140% year on year.
https://www.statista.com/topics/2298/the-uk-electric-vehicle-industry/
“because phone charging was a right mess for ages in the early days.” – what has phone charging got to do with electric vehicle charging, everyone can charge their car at home or plug it into their car to charge while driving, this has nothing to do with electric vehicles.
Maybe we should have a public meeting where our councillors can justify their lack of progress to those of us who are trying to make a positive impact on climate change and explain why they are stopping folks who can’t have a home charger from doing the same.
Oh no, let’s not rush into tackling climate change Cllr Lax. Perish the thought!
Most people cannot afford new cars never mind electric cars. This is all about the elite. Not wishing to sound in support but why should the rich get free parking and free EV?
Dinosaurs. Very disappointed to read this
