Officials are trying to solve a mystery which has seen a number of wild birds found dead at Chasewater.

Chasewater

Staffordshire County Council say the cause of death of the animals is unknown.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture, said people visiting the area should take caution for the time being.

“We are aware that some wild birds at Chasewater have been found dead, but the cause of death has not yet been confirmed. “We are working with the relevant authorities to analyse the carcasses and until we know more, as a precaution we would recommend that people do not feed any birds, keep dogs on leads near the water and stay to the paths. “People should not touch or try to rescue sick birds.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Anyone who finds a sick or dead bird in the area are being asked to report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 335577 and select option 7.