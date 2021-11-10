A scheme offering pantomime tickets to disadvantaged families in Lichfield and Burntwood has been boosted by a donation from a local business.

Marcus Billany, David McKechnie and Sam Rabone who will star in The All New Adventures of Peter Pan

Central England Co-op has donated £2,250 to the scheme operated by the Lichfield Garrick.

The initiative has been running since 2017 and sees families and young people suffering bereavement, illness or trauma to enjoy a night out at the theatre to see the annual festive pants.

James Knight, member and community relations officer at Central England Co-op, said:

“We are always looking at ways we can make a difference in our communities, and we are also very proud to be part of the community in Lichfield. “Therefore, when our friends at the Lichfield Garrick Theatre got in touch about this really great scheme, we were really keen to add our support and are delighted that this funding will help spread some festive joy and the joy of the theatre to so many families this Christmas.” James Knight, Central England Co-op

This year’s Lichfield Garrick pantomime is the All New Adventures of Peter Pan, which runs from 25th November to 2nd January.

Matthew Clay, development manager at the Lichfield Garrick, said:

“This Christmas, we wanted to help more people than ever experience the escapism of pantomime, especially following the tough months of the pandemic. “Thanks to Central England Co-op, we can now offer tickets to more families via local charities than any other year in the scheme’s five-year history. “We are incredibly grateful for this support which is another part of our growing community partnership.” Matthew Clay, Lichfield Garrick

Businesses can support the the scheme by emailing matthew.clay@lichfieldgarrick.com or calling 01543 412123 for more details.