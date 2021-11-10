Staff and volunteers at the National Memorial Arboretum are celebrating after scooping two more awards.
The Alrewas venue recently picked up its first-ever Green Flag and has now followed it up by being named Best UK Attraction in the Group Leisure and Travel Awards, as well as being presented with a Gold Visitor Attraction accolade by VisitEngland.
Mark Ellis, interim lead at the National Memorial Arboretum, said he was delighted to see the efforts of the team being rewarded.
“These latest awards are once again a testament to the incredible work that our staff and volunteers put into delivering a world-class experience for all of our visitors.
“Working together, they consistently go the extra mile, from our dedicated expert volunteers who deliver incredible guided tours to everyone involved in ensuring this inspirational landscape is a fitting tribute to those who serve our nation.”Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum