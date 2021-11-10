Staff and volunteers at the National Memorial Arboretum are celebrating after scooping two more awards.

The Alrewas venue recently picked up its first-ever Green Flag and has now followed it up by being named Best UK Attraction in the Group Leisure and Travel Awards, as well as being presented with a Gold Visitor Attraction accolade by VisitEngland.

Mark Ellis, interim lead at the National Memorial Arboretum, said he was delighted to see the efforts of the team being rewarded.