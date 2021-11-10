Drivers are being warned to be vigilant after a spate of van break-ins in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Police say a number of vehicles have been targeted in recent days.

Among them was a white Peugeot Partner targeted on Brackenhill Road in Burntwood at around 3am on Monday (8th November).

Thieves – believed to be travelling in a silver Audi Q2 – broke a window in order to unlock the doors and take items from inside.

Similar incidents have been reported across Lichfield, Burton and Uttoxeter.

DC Daniel Trupp, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“When these offences take place it is not only an inconvenience to the owners of these vehicles but it can have a real impact on their livelihoods. “We are asking van owners to be vigilant and also consider their vehicle’s security to mitigate the chances of them falling victim to crime. “Steps they can take include removing tools from their vans, but where this is not possible they should mark them clearly with their name using paint pens and sealing that with a clear lacquer spray. A lockable cabinet and small cameras can also be installed inside vans. “I would also suggest taking photographs of items of value and noting down their serial numbers.” DC Daniel Trupp, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police 101.