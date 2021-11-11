The cheque being handed over to Acorns Hospice
An event in Burntwood has raised more than £575 for charity.

The World’s Shortest Fun Run, organised by KP Events, took part at Prince’s Park in September.

A cheque for £579.56 was handed over to Acorns Hospice.

