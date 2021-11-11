Lichfield should lead rather than follow when it comes to electric vehicle provision, a councillor has said.

This issue of charging points was debated as part of a discussion on a new car parking strategy at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet this week.

Cllr Angela Lax called for caution on the installation of electric vehicle infrastructure rather than “rushing in”.

But in the wake of those comments, Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Conservative representative for the Highfield ward, said the city should be looking to lead the way rather than waiting to take action.

Cllr Wai-Lee Ho

“When it comes to combating climate change there can be no dither and no delay. “A factor that makes people think twice about investing in an electric vehicle is the lack of infrastructure. “I hope to see the district of Lichfield as the example to follow rather than being the follower.” Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Lax, cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health, told the meeting that consideration needed to be given to the issue of creating provision for electric vehicles.