Lichfield should lead rather than follow when it comes to electric vehicle provision, a councillor has said.
This issue of charging points was debated as part of a discussion on a new car parking strategy at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet this week.
Cllr Angela Lax called for caution on the installation of electric vehicle infrastructure rather than “rushing in”.
But in the wake of those comments, Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Conservative representative for the Highfield ward, said the city should be looking to lead the way rather than waiting to take action.
“When it comes to combating climate change there can be no dither and no delay.
“A factor that makes people think twice about investing in an electric vehicle is the lack of infrastructure.
“I hope to see the district of Lichfield as the example to follow rather than being the follower.”Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Lax, cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health, told the meeting that consideration needed to be given to the issue of creating provision for electric vehicles.
“I approve of not rushing in – let’s see what the demand is and how it works out rather than just putting them in for the sake of having them in and then saying we’ve got them.
“Let’s be careful in how we proceed so we do it at the right time in the right way, because phone charging was a right mess for ages in the early days.
“Let’s look at how other cities have done it and what really works and is effective rather than just put them in to boast that we’ve got loads there.”Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council
Why are lichfield building so many houses with gas boilers if they’re being phased out why not put solar panels and heat pump in and future proof them make it building regs to do it
It is so good to see a young councillor standing up to the old guard and the old way of thinking in this way. I wish more of the younger councillors would be this vocal. It is so refreshing to have an elected representative who clearly “gets it”.
As a very good friend said recently: “It’s not the person refusing to let go of the past, but the past refusing to let go of the person.”
We need more councillors like Wai-Lee Ho.
If it takes one of the youngest councillors we have to take a progressive lead in this way, then we should all follow.
Well done Councillor Ho. Its so amazing to see someone who “gets it”.
Here is the answer to why there needs to be change in the City when it comes to future Councillors
Tuesdays Cllr (Past sell by date) saying ‘Hold your horses!) vs Todays Cllr (Youngish and an understanding of tech) saying ‘Plan for the future!’
Well done and congrats Cllr Wai-Lee Ho for talking sense! Me thinks someone needs to retire to Skeggy
They don’t have to retire to Skeggy as Lichfield is fast becoming gods waiting room with all of the retirement flats which the council have allowed to be built.
Good to hear some commonsense from Cllr Wai-Lee Ho. I hope this prevails.
I’d hate to have Cllr Ho’s job. It must be like pushing water up hill for him. I can just picture his working day – going to the office – majority councillors retired decades ago, sitting there like Jim from Vicar of Dibley – ‘no, no, no, no’. I reckon the council offices at LDC are like visiting a retirement home. I really wish all the best for Cllr Ho in all seriousness – we must have progress, we must have change or the retirement home from LDC is simply going to continue spilling out and destroy this city and will keep it in the dark ages.
