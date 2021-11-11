A Burntwood junior football team has been boosted by a donation from a local business.

The Chasetown FC Youth Knights Under 14 side has been given funding by Midland Expressway Ltd, operators of the M6 Toll, to help fund kit and equipment.

Matthew Thomas, who manages the team, said the news was a welcome boost after a challenging few seasons:

“The last couple of seasons have been really tough with the Covid-19 pandemic putting life and football on hold.” “I’d like to thank Midland Expressway for their generous support – we were so excited to tell the team about our award for funding. Matthew Thomas

Kay Stevens, from Midland Expressway Ltd, said: