A Burntwood junior football team has been boosted by a donation from a local business.
The Chasetown FC Youth Knights Under 14 side has been given funding by Midland Expressway Ltd, operators of the M6 Toll, to help fund kit and equipment.
Matthew Thomas, who manages the team, said the news was a welcome boost after a challenging few seasons:
“The last couple of seasons have been really tough with the Covid-19 pandemic putting life and football on hold.”
“I’d like to thank Midland Expressway for their generous support – we were so excited to tell the team about our award for funding.Matthew Thomas
Kay Stevens, from Midland Expressway Ltd, said:
“I am so pleased we are able to support the teams with training wear and equipment allowing them to restart their football journey after a tough few years due to Covid.
“We wish them every success in their upcoming season.”Kay Stevens