Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri are bringing their acoustic show to Lichfield next month.

Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri

The duo will be at the Lichfield Guildhall on 4th December.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“For almost two decades, Kiki and Carmelo have been touring their spellbinding acoustic live show across the UK and Europe. “Performing in this stripped back fashion allows each of their exceptional talents to shine through and create a wonderful and warm sense of intimacy for the audience.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are available via the Lichfield Arts website.