Lichfield RUFC remain top of the table after securing victory in a tough battle with Malvern.

The hosts were clearly up for the challenge of trying to topple the Myrtle Greens and took the lead when a kick in behind was then chipped over the full back to allow the right winger to race over the line.

Table-topping Lichfield were struggling to get a foothold in the game, but did manage to draw level on the half-hour when fly-half Adam Spinner scored.

But Malvern hit back before the break only for the visitors to return fire as Chey Robertson crossed after a pick and go. Charlie Milner converted to send Lichfield in at the break 12-10 ahead.

The advantage was extended in the second half when Charlie Milner crossed for his sixth try in as many games.

The next score always looked to be a crucial one and it went to Lichfield as Josh Machin crashed over under the posts.

Malvern refused to crumble though and put the Myrtle Greens line under sustained pressure when Harvey Wootton was sent to the sin bin with just over ten minutes left, eventually crossing to make it 24-15.

The 14-men fought to hold on as the hosts secured a penalty to bring the scores to within six points.

But the last laugh would go to Lichfield as an error from Malvern allowed Cam Pallister to break and work a back and forth with Chad Southam to go over with the final play of the game.