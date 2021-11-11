Photographers have been honoured at Lichfield Camera Club’s annual awards ceremony.

Joe Anderson receiving his Chairman’s Award from Robert Yardley

The Mayor Lichfield Robert Yardley – who is also the club’s president – was on hand to give out the prizes as well as give a talk on his own photography career.

The chairman’s award went to Joe Anderson, while the Three of a Kind contest prize went to Richard Moore. Elsewhere, Ann Anderson won the award for most creative image.

The Advanced competition title was scooped by Darron Matthews while Debra Dingley took the honours in the beginners/intermediate competition.