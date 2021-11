Wreaths laid at the National Memorial Arboretum. Picture: National Memorial Arboretum

A service has been held at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark Armistice Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester led the service on the Armed Forces Memorial.

Wreaths were laid and the two minute silence was observed by visitors in memory of those who have lost their lives in service since 1914.

The service is available to view below:

The order of service can be seen on the National Memorial Arboretum website.