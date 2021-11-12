Conservative councillors in Burntwood have called for a proposed rise in council tax to be replaced by a cut.

Burntwood Town Council will finalise its budget plans at a meeting next week.

A 4% increase in its share of the council tax bill is currently being put forward by the controlling Labour group.

But Cllr Robin Place, leader of the Conservative opposition group, said there was no justification for the rise.

Cllr Robin Place

“Given the high level of reserves held by Burntwood Town Council I do not feel that a 4% increase in the council tax, as proposed by Cllr Sue Woodward and the Labour administration, is the right thing to do at this time. “I would hope that the Labour town councillors and others will support the Conservative proposal for a 5% reduction on this occasion.” Cllr Robin Place, Burntwood Town Council

But Cllr Woodward, leader of the Labour-controlled council, said the additional income would help support areas where funding had been cut by the district and county councils.

“I have been discussing next year’s budget with all council members over recent weeks. “Given the ambitions we have for the town, while also conscious of financial pressures of local residents and on the other councils serving Burntwood, the consensus was that a very modest increase of 4%, in line with predictions on inflation for this next 12 months, would be appropriate. “It works out at just over 3p a week for each household and will enable us to deliver on some of the projects that have been on hold over the pandemic period. “We’re also wanting to push ahead with regular markets which were so well-received and pick up some of the services that have been cut by the district and county councils but which are important to our residents. “I believe that it is a sensible recommendation that looks ahead too, to ensure we have sufficient resources to deliver what we can for Burntwood not just next year but over the next few years.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

“Residents of Burntwood have had a difficult time”

Cllr Place said the Conservatives would be putting forward an alternative budget for consideration.

He added that many residents were facing financial difficulties in the wake of the pandemic and urged councillors not to add to these challenges.

“Our proposal for a reduction will not reduce the services provided to Burntwood residents by the town council in any way. “The residents of Burntwood have had a difficult time during the pandemic and many have suffered financially. Given the high level of reserves held by the town council, an increase in the council tax is unnecessary in my opinion.” Cllr Robin Place, Burntwood Town Council

But Cllr Woodward said the town council needed to ensure it was creating opportunities to improve Burntwood for residents – and insisted the Conservatives were making an “empty gesture”.

Cllr Sue Woodward