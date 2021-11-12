A £100,000 funding pot is being made available to support community projects to tackle climate change and protect the environment.

Staffordshire County Council said the money would be used to back schemes reducing carbon impact, improving air quality, enhancing green spaces and reducing waste.

The funding is available to not-for-profit groups including charities, societies, voluntary groups, parish councils and schools.

Cllr Simon Tagg, the county council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“Tackling climate change remains one of the county council’s top priorities and we have a target to reach net zero by 2050. “We are committed to tackling climate change and we know that if we all come together and do our bit, including voluntary and community groups, we can make a big difference. “Through this fund, each county councillor has £1,500 to give out in their area and can allocate up to £500 per project. “The funding is being allocated on a first come first served basis, so I would urge community groups to speak to their local councillor, check if they are eligible and make an application.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

To apply for a grant, organisations will first need to speak with their county councillor and then apply online. Groups may apply to more than one county councillor and receive a total grant of up to £2,500. For more information on how to apply visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/climatefund.