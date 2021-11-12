Bird keepers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to play their part in preventing cases of avian influenza.

Staffordshire County Council’s trading standards animal health team is advising owners of poultry and captive birds to be alert for signs of ill health.

There is currently no requirement to house birds indoors, a new Avian Influenza Protection Zonehas been introduced to help prevent disease and requires keepers to ensure wild birds cannot have access to any bedding feed or water intended for the use of kept birds.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for trading standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We have seen first-hand earlier this year the impact of an outbreak of avian influenza in the county. “As we enter the winter months and the migration of birds, good biosecurity is an essential defence against disease and is key to limiting the spread of avian influenza. “Whether an outbreak occurs in pet birds, a backyard flock or a commercial flock, the same disease control measures apply and the same impacts on bird keepers and trade in poultry occurs. “It’s really important and is in all our interests that people follow the rules set out.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

More information on the latest avian influenza situation is available online.