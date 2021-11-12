A new car parking strategy will aim to encourage drivers to make use of existing locations rather than adding new spaces, Lichfield District Council’s leader says.

The Friary Outer car park

The proposals form part of the larger city centre masterplan and are aimed at improving signage and real-time information for visitors.

Cllr Doug Pullen told a meeting of the cabinet this week that the focus was not on creating more bays.

Doug Pullen

“We absolutely have an over-provision of car parking spaces within the city – a number of our car parks sit half-empty throughout the day and yet all of us will know that Bird Street car park can often involve periods of circling to find a space. “It’s my view that we should improve our signage to make sure people know and understand where the car parks are and that they can have real time data about how many spaces are available within each car park as they enter the city.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen also told his cabinet colleagues that a revised payment structure for parking would help balance parking at a number of facilities across the city.