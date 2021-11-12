A Christmas concert series by local favourites Quill is coming to a venue near Lichfield.

Quill

The band will bring their brand of rock, folk and American styles to Quinney Hall at Canwell on 10th and 11th December.

Among the members of the group is former Electric Light Orchestra and The Move drummer Bev Bevan.

“Getting on stage with this group of musicians is always very special for me – I think that feeling we have on stage is shared by our audience.” Bev Bevan

Tickets for the concerts are available at Ticketsource.co.uk.