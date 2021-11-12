A new support scheme is being launched to help entrepreneurs across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The Get Started initiative has been launched by Staffordshire County Council and aims to help those who want to start their own business or who have recently done so.

It will offer support from marketing and accountancy professionals to help test business models and create their brand.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Cllr Philip White said:

“The Get Started scheme bridges the gap between existing mentoring and loans services which is what start-ups tell us they need. It strengthens the overall start-up support which we’re confident will make more of a mark. “Anyone signing up will benefit from this free expert advice and guidance, enabling them to focus on getting through the critical early stages of managing a new business. “We’d urge people to get in contact and find out more about Get Started and our other start-up support schemes.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Applicants must be based in Staffordshire and can either be a brand-new business or one that has been trading for less than two years.

For more information email getstarted@staffordshire.gov.uk or call 01785 277355.