Action from Warrington Town v Chasetown. Picture: Dave Birt

A goal in each half saw Chasetown FC beaten in the FA Trophy by Warrington Town.

The Scholars fell behind in controversial circumstances against their higher division hosts inside the first minute. Matty Regan cut the ball back for Matthew Grivosti to net, but the visitors felt the game should have been stopped due to a player being down with a head injury.

Chasetown came back strongly though and Aaron Ashford and Jack Langston were both inches off target from long range.

It was an end to end first half as Luke Duffy forced a low save from Curtis Pond before Daniel Atherton saved a curler from Joey Butlin at the other end.

The hosts almost made it 2-0 but Andy Parsons headed off the line.

Pond denied a long range Grivosti effort at the start of the second half as the visitors had to survive a sustained spell of pressure from the Yellows.

Warrington went close again as Pond raced out of his goal and Duffy fired into the side-netting from a wide angle with the goal gaping.

The Scholars keeper made another top save to deny Duffy before Chasetown had a succession of dangerous corners that eventually saw Ryan Wynter’s bullet header hooked off the line.

Warrington sealed the win when a quick break saw Duffy smash a low shot beyond the dive of Pond.

It could have been worse but for the post when Sean Williams struck the woodwork deep into stoppage time.

There was more misery for Chasetown in stoppage time though when left back Zack Foster was sent off.