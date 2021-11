People in Hammerwich are being invited to have their say on a proposed Neighbourhood Plan in a vote next month.

A referendum will be held on 16th December to decide whether to adopt the plan, which has been put forward by Hammerwich Parish Council.

The document sets out guidance on which future development proposals will be judged against.

The Hammerwich Neighbourhood Plan is available to read online at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/neighbourhoodplans.