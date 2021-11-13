High-flying Lichfield City FC continued their unbeaten start to the league season – and gave their goal difference a huge boost – as they hammered Uttoxeter Town.

Jack Edwards

Ivor Green’s men were five goals up at half time in their Midland Football League Premier Division clash as they eventually cruised to a 9-0 win.

The visitors were given an early indication that it would be a long afternoon as Lichfield took the lead with their first attack of the game as Max Dixon fired past Uttoxeter keeper Jack Tolley with three minutes on the clock.

Jack Edwards made it 2-0 shortly afterwards, before Dixon doubled his tally as City netted a third with just ten minutes plays.

The post prevented Edwards making it four, while Scott Goodby saw a strike go narrowly over as City continued to dominate.

The fourth goal did arrive with 25 minutes on the clock as Kyle Patterson played in Edwards who slotted home.

Two minutes later and Uttoxeter may have hoped Lichfield would declare at half time as Joe Haines’ free-kick was deflected past Tolley to make it 5-0.

City were in no mood for mercy as they continued to push forward before the break with Edwards being denied his hat-trick by a smart save and Tom Brown rattling the bar.

The second half was a case of more of the same as sub Chandler Pegg made it 6-0 ten minutes after the restart.

Lichfield were in seventh heaven on 65 minutes when a quick corner allowed Haines to add another to the scoresheet.

Pegg added his second of the game ten minutes before the end, with the string wrapped up at the death as Edwards completed his hat-trick and a 9-0 win.