People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to give something back by taking up a volunteering role.
Support Staffordshire says a number of opportunities exist across the area.
They include:
- Events volunteers at Lichfield Cathedral in December
- Bar manager at Lichfield Arts
- Minibus and car drivers with MHA Communities and Voluntary Transport for the Disabled
- Gardening and conservation support with Woodhouse Farm, Cherry Orchard Gardening, Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust and Elford Gardens.
- Trustees at Stattordshire Network for Mental Health, Lichfield Waterworks and Fusion Credit
- Early years support volunteer at Charnwood Children’s Centre
- Befrienders for the elderly at MHA Communities
- Runners and stewards at Covid-19 vaccination centres
Rick Hill OBE, volunteer officer at Support Staffordshire said:
“Some of the roles are administrative, but without them the charities would fold, while others are very much for the Christmas season.
“There are a great range of fulfilling volunteering roles on offer that are well worth having a go at.”Rick Hill OBE, Support Staffordshire
For more details on the volunteer posts, contact Rick on 07912 479444 or email Rick.Hill@supportstaffordshire.org.uk.