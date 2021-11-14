People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to give something back by taking up a volunteering role.

Support Staffordshire says a number of opportunities exist across the area.

They include:

Events volunteers at Lichfield Cathedral in December

Bar manager at Lichfield Arts

Minibus and car drivers with MHA Communities and Voluntary Transport for the Disabled

Gardening and conservation support with Woodhouse Farm, Cherry Orchard Gardening, Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust and Elford Gardens.

Trustees at Stattordshire Network for Mental Health, Lichfield Waterworks and Fusion Credit

Early years support volunteer at Charnwood Children’s Centre

Befrienders for the elderly at MHA Communities

Runners and stewards at Covid-19 vaccination centres

Rick Hill OBE, volunteer officer at Support Staffordshire said:

“Some of the roles are administrative, but without them the charities would fold, while others are very much for the Christmas season. “There are a great range of fulfilling volunteering roles on offer that are well worth having a go at.” Rick Hill OBE, Support Staffordshire

For more details on the volunteer posts, contact Rick on 07912 479444 or email Rick.Hill@supportstaffordshire.org.uk.