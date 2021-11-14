People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to give something back by taking up a volunteering role.

Support Staffordshire says a number of opportunities exist across the area.

They include:

  • Events volunteers at Lichfield Cathedral in December
  • Bar manager at Lichfield Arts
  • Minibus and car drivers with MHA Communities and Voluntary Transport for the Disabled
  • Gardening and conservation support with Woodhouse Farm, Cherry Orchard Gardening, Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust and Elford Gardens.
  • Trustees at Stattordshire Network for Mental Health, Lichfield Waterworks and Fusion Credit
  • Early years support volunteer at Charnwood Children’s Centre
  • Befrienders for the elderly at MHA Communities
  • Runners and stewards at Covid-19 vaccination centres

Rick Hill OBE, volunteer officer at Support Staffordshire said:

“Some of the roles are administrative, but without them the charities would fold, while others are very much for the Christmas season.

“There are a great range of fulfilling volunteering roles on offer that are well worth having a go at.”

For more details on the volunteer posts, contact Rick on 07912 479444 or email Rick.Hill@supportstaffordshire.org.uk.

