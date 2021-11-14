An anthology of poems and creative writing has been launched to mark 30 years of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Midlands Air Ambulance

It has been produced in partnership with The Word Association and features reflections from past patients, aircrew and volunteers.

On a Mission: 30 Years of Rapid Response was funded by a National Lottery grant via Arts Council England.

Giovanni Esposito, the award-winning poet who initially had the idea for the anthology, said:

“Poetry and writing of any kind, is a lovely way of expressing one’s self and can be a healthy release of emotion too. “Reading the poems, stories and letters from people affected or involved with the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, has been a humbling, yet uplifting experience for me. “I hope the book resonates with many others too.” Giovanni Esposito

The anthology is available to buy online.

Emma Gray, chief operating officer at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: