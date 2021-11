Thousands of visitors have taken part in a service to mark Remembrance Sunday at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Crowds attending the Remembrance Sunday service. Picture: National Memorial Arboretum

The Alrewas site took centre stage as the nation fell silent in memory of the fallen.

A spokesperson said:

“The Service of Remembrance took place at the base of the Armed Forces Memorial to remember the sacrifice of all those who have lost their lives while serving their country.” National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson

The service was streamed online and can be watched again below: