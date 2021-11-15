Council chiefs say they hope to introduce pay on exit barriers rather than ANPR systems for Lichfield city centre car parking in future.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet debated proposals for future provision as part of a strategy on the issue.

It includes a switch to pay on exit parking rather than the current system.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, insisted he was keen to see barrier exits rather than fully automated systems.

“There is a bad rep around some ANPR operators because they are the type where it takes a picture and sends a fine out – that’s not what is being suggested. “The system we hope to see will capture a number on camera purely so they know which vehicle has entered to charge the right vehicle for exiting. “It is not going to be linked to a DVLA database or the like to send out fines – that is totally out of scope.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance, said the change was needed in order to encourage people to spend time in the city.

Cllr Rob Strachan