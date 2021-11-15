Council chiefs say they hope to introduce pay on exit barriers rather than ANPR systems for Lichfield city centre car parking in future.
Lichfield District Council’s cabinet debated proposals for future provision as part of a strategy on the issue.
It includes a switch to pay on exit parking rather than the current system.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, insisted he was keen to see barrier exits rather than fully automated systems.
“There is a bad rep around some ANPR operators because they are the type where it takes a picture and sends a fine out – that’s not what is being suggested.
“The system we hope to see will capture a number on camera purely so they know which vehicle has entered to charge the right vehicle for exiting.
“It is not going to be linked to a DVLA database or the like to send out fines – that is totally out of scope.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance, said the change was needed in order to encourage people to spend time in the city.
“We’ve seen negative experiences with ANPR car parks in this city recently, even where they are not operated by us.
“If that barrier system were more widely rolled out in time I would find myself able to support it.
“I’m particularly keen and heartened to see increased implementation of paying on exit – the days of feeding the meter then worrying about the time your parking is up.
“Having the pressure to feed the meter curtails the length of a visit and hopefully is on the way out. We can then have a situation where people visit the city can spend their time without worrying when their time will be up and they’ll get a ticket on their car.
“They will feel far more comfortable knowing they are able to pay for the parking they’ve used when they leave.”Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council
Not too sure why there is no mention of the parking app that is currently available to use at the council car parks.. convenient and easy to check and add additional time if needed… oh and why not work at improving public transport and people would have more options on visiting the city… maybe electric signs to let visitors know when the next bus is due????? But clearly all Lichfield council is interested in is continuing to encourage people to use cars!
Lichfield Council should speak to Stafford Council about their pay on exit car parks as they are very good.
This sounds quite sensible. If an ANPR system has to be used, then a barrier system is far better than a “your fine is in the post” system (which unfairly penalises the absent minded). But what’s wrong with an old-fashioned ticket based system?
By the way, not all of us have smart phones, so apps aren’t a universal solution, but cheaper/affordable public transport would encourage many people to leave their cars at home.
The problem is not the technology but LDC’s choice of operator. Pay-on-exit barrier avoids use of DVLA rip-off system – even better.
Town centres need to get a grip before the out of town free parking shopping centres wipe them out.
Rather than debating how to charge people try not charging.
The inconvenient truth of course is that there are far too many cars on the roads, and it’s getting worse. We aren’t going to get very far in tackling climate change unless we can persuade a lot more people to get off their backsides and walk or cycle, or use public transport if they can’t. Tinkering with parking systems is akin to rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic.
