Time is running out for community groups in Lichfield and Burntwood to apply for funding from a small grants scheme.

The Councillor Local Community Fund sees elected representatives at Lichfield District Council distribute grants of between £50 and £300.

Since it launched in July, the scheme has seen around £9,000 handed out to community groups.

The fund is part of Lichfield District Council’s two-year pilot scheme that sees all 47 district councillors each receive £300 to distribute each year.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“We don’t want any local groups to miss out on a small grant because they were unaware the funding is available to them, which is why we’re encouraging them to apply now. “From buying equipment to helping put on an event, a small grant can be used for a whole range of things to benefit the local community. “It’s great to see the fund already having a positive impact on local groups, and we’re looking forward to finding out what other community projects are planned across the district.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Individuals can also apply for funding, provided they can show the application is on behalf of a local community project or activity.

The application period for 2021 will close on 30th November.

For more details on how to apply for funding visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/councillorfund.