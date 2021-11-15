The National Memorial Arboretum has taken centre stage as the setting for a special edition of a popular TV programme.

Countryfile filming at the National Memorial Arboretum

Countryfile presenter Ellie Harrison took BBC viewers on a tour of the Alrewas site as part of a Remembrance Sunday edition of the show.

During the hour-long programme, she learned about how the arboretum has grown over the 20 years since it opened to the public, transforming a tract of former quarry workings into a living landscape.

Ellie also got stuck in helping a team of volunteers create a new herb garden, as well as helping to plant some Hamamelis as part of a proposal to develop a national collection.

The programme also explored the Field of Remembrance at the arboretum containing 18,000 individual tributes and how the Poppy Appeal provides invaluable support to members of the Armed Forces community.

Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said: