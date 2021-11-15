People are being asked to spread festive cheer for those less fortunate this Christmas by supporting a Lichfield Foodbank collection.

Volunteers will be receiving items as part of the Tesco winter food collection initiative at the retailer’s Church Street store between 18th and 20th November.

Customers are being asked to donate long-life items such as tinned potatoes and vegetables, tinned ham, mince pies and treats to contribute to the 600 Christmas food bags which the foodbank anticipates will be needed this year.

The items will be used to support people across the local area who are struggling to put food on the table and could be forced to use a foodbank over the festive period.

David Clarke, chair of Lichfield Foodbank, said:

“This is a very difficult time for many people. Since the end of August, we have seen an unprecedented increase in demand for our services. “No one in Lichfield and the surrounding villages need go hungry. While we will work with anyone and everyone to bring an end to local people needing emergency food at all, we will continue to support everyone in the community who needs our help until that day comes. “Donations of our most-needed items will be invaluable this Christmas.” David Clarke, Lichfield Foodbank

Tesco has also agreed to top up the generosity of customers with a financial donation of 20% of the value of items handed over by shoppers.