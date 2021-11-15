Sir Cliff Richard

A screening of Sir Cliff Richard’s landmark live performance to mark his 80th birthday is taking place at the Lichfield Garrick.

The Great 80 Tour will be broadcast from the Royal Albert Hall to the Garrick on 2nd December.

A spokesperson said:

“Featuring a selection of his greatest hits, this will be Sir Cliff Richard’s most exciting tour and concert film yet. “His incredible energy and passion on stage will sweep you off your feet and be sure to have you swaying in the aisles.”

Tickets are £16.50 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.