Street trading consent fees are being waived in a bid to support events and festivals in the coming months, the leader of Lichfield District Council has confirmed.

The fee removal will apply to general street traders and those taking part in special events until March 2022.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said:

Doug Pullen

“Businesses of all shapes and sizes have faced difficult conditions over the past two years, and we are trying to assist as many sectors as we can. “We know Lichfield district is an entrepreneurial place, so by removing street trading consent fees we will hopefully give these micro-businesses a boost over the coming months.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Street trading licences will still be required by traders but no licence fees will be charged. More information is available at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/street-trading-licences.