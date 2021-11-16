A Burntwood woman is rolling up her sleeves once more to help raise funds for a local church.
Sheila Tuckey, 97, has organised the Christmas event at Chase Terrace Methodist Church.
There will be craft stalls, games, face-painting, a tombola and a raffle taking place between 11am and 2.30pm on 4th December. Hot lunches will also be on offer from midday.
Sheila, who has been working on the organisation of the event for a year, said she was hoping to add to her fundraising efforts.
“I hope that people will come along and support our lovely little church’s first fundraising event since the pandemic struck.
“It’s been a difficult time for all of us but we look forward to opening our doors again to local residents, friends and families and are looking forward to a really fun event – a Christmas bonanza, in fact.
“At 97, this might well be my last hurrah but, thankfully, I still have the energy and commitment to make this happen and I’m really grateful for the support and encouragement I’ve had.”Sheila Tuckey