A Burntwood woman is rolling up her sleeves once more to help raise funds for a local church.

Sheila Tuckey

Sheila Tuckey, 97, has organised the Christmas event at Chase Terrace Methodist Church.

There will be craft stalls, games, face-painting, a tombola and a raffle taking place between 11am and 2.30pm on 4th December. Hot lunches will also be on offer from midday.

Sheila, who has been working on the organisation of the event for a year, said she was hoping to add to her fundraising efforts.