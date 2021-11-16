Proposals to make a producers’ market in Burntwood a regular event are set to be discussed by councillors.

The new market in Burntwood. Picture: Burntwood Town Council

The event has been held as part of a pilot scheme in recent months.

But Burntwood Town Council will discuss a motion on making the markets a permanent addition to the area’s calendar.

If supported, it would see producers’ markets held on the second Sunday of each month, with a Christmas market held on the last Saturday in November.

The issue will be discussed at a meeting of the town council this evening (16th November).