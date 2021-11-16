MPs Kate Griffiths, Heather Wheeler and Michael Fabricant

Lichfield’s MP has joined calls for improvements to be made to the A38.

Michael Fabricant joined MPs from both Burton and South Derbyshire to highlight issues as part of Road Safety Week, which runs until 21st November.

The carriageway runs through each of their constituencies, but with incidents often leading to gridlock along the route, they said more needed to be done to improve the key route.

Mr Fabricant said:

“The A38 is the gateway to Staffordshire and to all that our county has to offer. However, for many, first impressions can be of traffic and long waiting times. “This cannot be right, and I want to thank Kate for bringing us all together, determined that we will make the case for new investment into the A38 which will deliver a positive impact for our region and all road users. “In particular, truck access from Fradley – a national distribution hub – onto the A38 is both slow and dangerous. “This is also why Kate supports me in the call for the reopening of the Lichfield to Burton rail line to passenger traffic which in years to come will help cut back some of the congestion on the A38.” Michael Fabricant MP

Kate Griffiths MP for Burton, said companies and residents both needed to see improvements along the road.

“Sadly, we continue to see incidents too often on the road which result in significant delays and gridlock. “I know that this is an issue that Michael and Heather Wheeler (MP for South Derbyshire) see in their areas too, and so I am grateful for their support for my campaign. “Working with my neighbouring MPs, we stand a greater chance of securing the best possible improvements to this section of A38, as well as other local sections which also need investment.” Kate Griffiths MP

Staffordshire County Council was awarded funding of around £50,000 to put together a business case designed to help secure Government funding for improvements.