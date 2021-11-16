Lichfield’s MP has joined calls for improvements to be made to the A38.
Michael Fabricant joined MPs from both Burton and South Derbyshire to highlight issues as part of Road Safety Week, which runs until 21st November.
The carriageway runs through each of their constituencies, but with incidents often leading to gridlock along the route, they said more needed to be done to improve the key route.
Mr Fabricant said:
“The A38 is the gateway to Staffordshire and to all that our county has to offer. However, for many, first impressions can be of traffic and long waiting times.
“This cannot be right, and I want to thank Kate for bringing us all together, determined that we will make the case for new investment into the A38 which will deliver a positive impact for our region and all road users.
“In particular, truck access from Fradley – a national distribution hub – onto the A38 is both slow and dangerous.
“This is also why Kate supports me in the call for the reopening of the Lichfield to Burton rail line to passenger traffic which in years to come will help cut back some of the congestion on the A38.”Michael Fabricant MP
Kate Griffiths MP for Burton, said companies and residents both needed to see improvements along the road.
“Sadly, we continue to see incidents too often on the road which result in significant delays and gridlock.
“I know that this is an issue that Michael and Heather Wheeler (MP for South Derbyshire) see in their areas too, and so I am grateful for their support for my campaign.
“Working with my neighbouring MPs, we stand a greater chance of securing the best possible improvements to this section of A38, as well as other local sections which also need investment.”Kate Griffiths MP
Staffordshire County Council was awarded funding of around £50,000 to put together a business case designed to help secure Government funding for improvements.
Doesn’t our MP for Lichfield realise in the coming months they are going to close the south bound and north bound junctions in Lichfield due to the HS2 works? And he’s asking for improvements to the A38. Just goes to show he lives on a different planet to the rest of us
Show our MP a band wagon and he will jump on it!
To be fair to Michael Fabricant, he has spoken of reopening of the line to Burton for quite some time.
That we live in a safe seat means it is unlikely to happen.
Reopening the Burton Line is pie in the sky thinking when you already have heavy congestion that will further increase over time, not to mention the huge trucks coming from Rugeley and Stafford that use the A38
regardless of the chaos that the HS2 works are going to provide, Mr Fabricant is right – the junction on and off the A38 at Hillards cross, which is the junction that all the HGV’s etc use to access Fradley Park, is horrendous! There is so much housing being built in Fradley that the access roads really need looking at.
The needs for improvement are them for all to see. I really hope that something is done and it’s the perfect time, with all the disruption already going on. But £50,000 for a business case study? No wonder projects cost so much, what a waste!
Would be good to have slip lanes on the A38 that are longer than 3 footsteps
The poor guy can’t do right for doing wrong Darren. If he didn’t support improvements everyone would say he doesn’t care, when he does support it you say he’s on a different planet! Improvements are urgent and the fact that HS2 works are going to close those junctions doesn’t men that improvements can’t be planned for after they’ve finished.
