The revamped war memorial at Armitage and Handsacre took centre stage at a Remembrance Sunday service.

The Armitage and Handsacre war memorial. Picture: The Paving Experts

The area around the the Grade II listed structure was repaved to mark the 100th anniversary of its installation.

It was first modified in the aftermath of World War Two to add a new stone and inscription in memory of those who died in the conflict, before being relocated to its current location at the junction of New Road and Shropshire Road during the 1960s.

To mark the milestone, work was carried out by Associated Contractors and The Paving Experts to rotate the memorial and improve the area for services of Remembrance.

Mike Thorley, from Associated Contractors, said the changes also included the creation of a new block paved clock face.

The new block paved clock face at the war memorial. Picture: The Paving Experts

“We were given the challenge of designing a clock face using block paving with the hands of the clock pointing to 11am. “The pavers would act as a visual reminder of the hour when firing ceased at the end of the First World War.” Mike Thorley, Associated Contractors

The service on Sunday saw wreaths laid by Cllr Richard Cox and Cllr Thomas Marshall.