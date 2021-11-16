A report has criticised councillors in Burntwood for not understanding how the tendering process works.

The Old Mining College Centre, home of Burntwood Town Council

A meeting of Burntwood Town Council will discuss proposed improvements to the Old Mining College this evening (16th November).

The project includes the installation of a new burglar alarm system.

A tendering process was undertaken for the work, with two companies coming forward with prices for the project.

But the council’s policy and resources committee referred the issue back to the town clerk over concerns that there had not been three tenders received.

A report to tonight’s meeting said going back over the process could lead to a “loss of credibility for the town council”.

“Following a further challenge to the advice given by the town clerk the views of the town council’s internal auditor were sought regarding the committee’s concerns. “The advice provided by the town clerk and endorsed by the internal auditor confirm that the tendering process used was compliant with the town council’s financial regulations. Furthermore, the town council can accept the tender that was offered. “The internal auditor does go onto say in respect of the need to get three tenders the wording in the financial regulations could be changed to say ‘seek’ rather than ‘get’ to give a more accurate description of the process. “He has also flagged up the potential cost of re-tendering and the associated loss of credibility for the town council.” Report to Burntwood Town Council

The report raised concerns over the knowledge of elected representatives on the processes used when work is carried out.

“It is of concern that over two years into this administration some councillors still do not understand the tendering process – the same concerns are being raised regularly. “To help councillors understand the process better the town council will provide appropriate training. “The training will be optional but there is an expectation that all members of the policy and resources committee will undertake the training.” Report to Burntwood Town Council

The committee had also raised concerns over a proposal to appoint a project manager for the installation of the new alarm system.

“If the town council chooses not to appoint a project manager for the upgrade of the alarm system, the work will not be able to go ahead. “The same situation will apply with any other planned improvements to the Old Mining College. “None of the existing town council staff are qualified to provide project management to the level needed, so the council will have to either appoint an additional member of staff with the appropriate skills or use an external project manager if it wants to carry out any further improvements.” Report to Burntwood Town Council

The report will be discussed at the meeting at Burntwood Memorial Institute, which starts at 6pm.