Fire crews are warning people to take care with candles after a blaze at a flat in Lichfield.
The incident happened on Saturday (14th November) at Hob’s Road.
Two people were treated by ambulance staff for smoke inhalation with the fire believed to have been started by a candle.
Mark Walchester, from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:
“Candles, incense or Bukhoor can help create a nice atmosphere and discard bad smells in your home but they can be a fire hazard.
“Please make sure you never leave, candles, incense or Bukhoor unattended. You should always use a holder or a burner, which should be put on a flat, non-flammable surface.
“Keep candles, incense or Bukhoor out of reach of children and when you have finished with an incense stick douse the tip in water and break it off.”Mark Walchester, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service