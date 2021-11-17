Beauticians and health businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded about new laws on the use of botox and filler injections on people aged under 18.

The rules make it illegal for them the be given to young people unless there is a clinical reason that has been approved by a doctor.

Staffordshire County Council’s trading standards team is reminding businesses and individuals that they could now be prosecuted if treatments are given to people aged under 18.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for trading standards at the county council, said:

“We know that young people can be particularly vulnerable as they are developing physically and mentally and this new law hopes to provide an additional level of protection. “Our trading standards officers are now working with health and beauty businesses to make sure they are aware of the changes and are complying with the new law. “Many businesses already choose not to perform these procedures on young people but because the law did not expressly prohibit it, it was possible for a person under the age of 18 to undergo these procedures. “Under the new law, this is no longer the case.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The new age restriction brings the treatments in line with laws around treatments such as tattooing, sunbeds and teeth whitening.