Councillors have voted to push ahead with proposals to increase council tax bills for Burntwood residents.

Burntwood Town Council will raise its share of the bill by 4% after an agreement was reached at a meeting last night (17th November).

The Conservative opposition group had called for a 5% reduction rather than an increase, but ten Labour councillors along with an independent and Liberal Democrat representative backed the 4% rise.

Cllr Robin Place, leader of the Conservative group at the town council, said:

Cllr Robin Place

“I am disappointed that the council tax will increase in Burntwood when we hold £580,000 in reserves. “It didn’t need to rise and I see no justification. “Council leader Cllr Sue Woodward wants a better Burntwood, as do I, but I don’t believe this is the way to go about it. “Let’s spend some of those reserves and make a difference in Burntwood.” Cllr Robin Place

Cllr Woodward had previously said the “modest” increase would allow the council to push ahead with projects in the area.

She told Lichfield Live she was disappointed that the Conservatives had not backed the proposals.

Cllr Sue Woodward

“I’m disappointed that, following a very full debate, the Conservatives didn’t feel able to support what every other councillor agreed for our budget. “Their alternative was a bit of game-playing really when we’re talking about a few pence a week either way. “But it was right that the debate went ahead, in spite of procedural glitches that I actually helped Robin to iron out so that he was able to present his alternative budget – that’s democracy. “ Cllr Sue Woodward

Cllr Place also questioned Labour’s Cllr Steve Norman over his decision to back the increase, having previously called for such a step to be rejected at Lichfield District Council.

“Cllr Norman forgot that in February 2021 he said that no Labour councillor could vote for an increase in budget discussions at the district council, as published by Lichfield Live at the time.” Cllr Robin Place

Cllr Norman said the rise at Burntwood Town Council equated to £1.64 a year – and questioned why Conservative representatives on the town council did not call for cuts at either district or county level.

Cllr Steve Norman