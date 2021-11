A Lichfield Festival performance in Lichfield Cathedral

The dates have been confirmed for the 2022 Lichfield Festival.

The annual arts extravaganza will take place from 7th to 17th July next year.

It will mark the 40th anniversary of the event.

Organisers have also confirmed that the Literature Festival will run from 24th to 27th March 2022, while the Chamber Music Weekend will be held from 29th September to 2nd October.