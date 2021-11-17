Crucial drainage works will be able to take place at the National Memorial Arboretum after a donation of 300 tonnes of gravel.

The Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum

The aggregate was handed over to the Alrewas centre for remembrance by Tarmac.

The gravel has allowed improvements to be made to areas including the Remembrance Glade, the Poppy Meadow in Millennium Wood and around the British Evacuees Memorial.

Andy Ansell, head of estates at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“We are grateful to our longstanding strategic partner Tarmac for this very generous donation. “The 300 tonnes of gravel was crucial to enabling the delivery of important drainage works in the northern portion of our 150-acre site. “A huge thank you to Tarmac and their team at Alrewas Quarry who are always fantastic supporters of our work.” Andy Ansell, National Memorial Arboretum

The relationship between the two organisations stretches back to 1994 when an agreement was reached to lease the land east of the Tarmac plant on a peppercorn rent to create the National Memorial Arboretum.

Mark Collier, manager at Alrewas Quarry, said: