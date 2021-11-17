Employment figures show that the Staffordshire economy is in good health, a county councillor has said.

The number of people claiming Universal Credit across the county has fallen to 3.5% – below the West Midlands figure of 5.9% and the England statistic of 4.9%.

Cllr Philip White, cabinet member for economy and skills at Staffordshire County Council, said the numbers were “good news”.

Cllr Philip White

“These figures show how productive the Staffordshire economy is and how many jobs we have for people to go into. “Between September and October we’ve seen an increase of about 5,500 more vacancies. “It shows that our business are growing and they need more people.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr White told a meeting of the county council’s cabinet today (17th November) that the fall in jobless figures had forced a rethink in how some services operated.