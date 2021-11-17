Sir Keir Starmer has withdrawn his comments calling the Prime Minister “a coward” in the House of Commons after a complaint from Lichfield’s MP.

Sir Keir Starmer and Michael Fabricant

The Labour leader made the remarks during a fiery Prime Minister’s Questions session today (17th November).

He was speaking on the issue of how Boris Johnson and the Government had handled the situation in the wake of Tory MP Owen Paterson’s resignation after he had been found to have broken parliamentary rules around paid lobbying.

“Everybody else has apologised for him, but he won’t apologise for himself. “A coward not a leader. Weeks defending corruption.” Sir Keir Starmer MP

But as the session ended, Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant raised the comments with the Speaker of the House of Commons.

“I didn’t hear this at the time but surely that is in breach of Erskin May, improper and should be withdrawn.” Michael Fabricant MP

The Labour leader did retract some of his statement after the intervention by Mr Fabricant. He said: