People are being asked to vote for Lichfield’s market in a national competition.
The National Association of British Markets is looking to find the country’s favourite market.
A poll will run until 13th of December and Cllr Dave Robertson, leader of the Labour group at Lichfield City Council, is urging people to get behind the Market Square market.
“Lichfield’s market charter is one of the oldest in the country with traders visiting the city for well over 900 years to conduct their business.
“The last two years have been some of the strangest in that long period though, with only essential traders able to be there during lockdown, and the introduction of restrictions to how we could shop.
“The traders on the market rose to every challenge though and made sure that the people who rely on them were still able to get what they needed whenever the restrictions allowed.
“After two very difficult years we’ve got a great chance to give something back and show how much the city appreciates our fantastic market by voting in the poll.
“I’ll be using my votes for my favourite market – the one right here in our city.”Cllr Dave Robertson
People can vote for their favourite market online.
I would just love to see Lichfield market as amongst the best in the country. A good market is indicative of a historical and cultural link. There is a great atmosphere at a good market with banter and bargains. It also brings visitors in who benefit the local economy.
I have long thought that the council should have a councillor who travels to other towns to observe how they do things. If they went to a host of other market towns they would see just how mediocre ours is. I could name many but, in competition, they are nowhere near Norwich and Bury markets even Tamworth has a better market.
Like a precocious child, Lichfield overestimates its importance and underperforms in putting its needs right.
Lichfield market is the best amzing food and grate customer service value for money
If you want to see a good Street market you need to travel to France where street markets can have 20,30 or 40 stalls selling locally produced vedge and fruit etc not 1 vedgitables stall, an ink cartridge seller etc
