Markets on Market Square

People are being asked to vote for Lichfield’s market in a national competition.

The National Association of British Markets is looking to find the country’s favourite market.

A poll will run until 13th of December and Cllr Dave Robertson, leader of the Labour group at Lichfield City Council, is urging people to get behind the Market Square market.

“Lichfield’s market charter is one of the oldest in the country with traders visiting the city for well over 900 years to conduct their business. “The last two years have been some of the strangest in that long period though, with only essential traders able to be there during lockdown, and the introduction of restrictions to how we could shop. “The traders on the market rose to every challenge though and made sure that the people who rely on them were still able to get what they needed whenever the restrictions allowed. “After two very difficult years we’ve got a great chance to give something back and show how much the city appreciates our fantastic market by voting in the poll. “I’ll be using my votes for my favourite market – the one right here in our city.” Cllr Dave Robertson

People can vote for their favourite market online.